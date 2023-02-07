Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives $1,934.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,934.29.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,954.84) to €1,500.00 ($1,612.90) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,612.90) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adyen Price Performance

Adyen stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

