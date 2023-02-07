AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,564. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $254.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

