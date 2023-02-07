8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) versus HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Financial Analysis

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 8X8 and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 8 5 0 2.29 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

8X8 currently has a consensus price target of $7.34, indicating a potential upside of 22.92%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

This table compares 8X8 and HeartCore Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million 1.04 -$175.38 million ($0.94) -6.35 HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 2.07 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% HeartCore Enterprises -65.20% -88.52% -39.77%

Summary

8X8 beats HeartCore Enterprises on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

