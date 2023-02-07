43,436 Shares in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Theratechnologies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 28,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on THTX shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

