1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLWS. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $11.23 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.46 million, a P/E ratio of 224.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

