ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-$1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.21-$0.22 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.72. 7,539,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,164. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,343,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 37.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

