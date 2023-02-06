Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $452.88 million and approximately $47.45 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002670 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00426850 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,658.20 or 0.29114461 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00427827 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,149,674,337 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.