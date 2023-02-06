ZEON (ZEON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31,508.23

ZEON (ZEON) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and $31,508.23 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00428509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,719.27 or 0.29231033 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00425027 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

