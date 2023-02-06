Zcash (ZEC) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $716.58 million and $61.83 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $43.97 or 0.00191891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00074047 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00045411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001701 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,298,012 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

