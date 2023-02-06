Zcash Price Reaches $44.40 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $44.40 or 0.00193115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $723.91 million and $56.58 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00073343 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001840 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,303,331 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

