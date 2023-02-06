XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. XSGD has a market cap of $45.67 million and $624,302.47 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003286 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,344,377 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

