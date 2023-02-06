XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Cap of $20.43 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion and approximately $897.09 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
