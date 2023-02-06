Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $28,407.58 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wirtual has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

