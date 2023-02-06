Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 0.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.