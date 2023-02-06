Wintrust Investments LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,515 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 196,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 149,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.05 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.