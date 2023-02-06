WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0973 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0973 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $74.27 million and approximately $704,285.08 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00422982 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00029778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004413 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017898 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,993,235 coins and its circulating supply is 763,525,468 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

