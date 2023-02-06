West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $272.88 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.09 and a 200 day moving average of $264.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $239,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

