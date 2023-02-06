Wells Fargo & Company Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $77.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.87.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 7.0 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,286 shares of company stock valued at $25,892,635 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after buying an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 328,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

