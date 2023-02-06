WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Announces $0.05 Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

WCF Bancorp Stock Performance

WCFB stock remained flat at $8.05 during midday trading on Monday. WCF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

About WCF Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.