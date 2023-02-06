WazirX (WRX) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (WRX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $71.40 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

