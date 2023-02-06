Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $18.99 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,778,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,803,579 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

