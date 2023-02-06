Walken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.32 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Walken has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $13.32 million and $2.45 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

