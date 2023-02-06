Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $202,587,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after buying an additional 358,403 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,104,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $160,294,000 after buying an additional 268,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,219,000 after buying an additional 308,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.49. 1,879,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,096,687. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

