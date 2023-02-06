VRES Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,785.83 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. VRES has a market cap of $140.09 million and $1,785.83 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004345 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00224464 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.0457988 USD and is down -6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,752.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

