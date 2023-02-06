Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $231.99 and last traded at $231.99. Approximately 4,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 74,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.00.
VRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 10.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.94 and a 200-day moving average of $190.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.
