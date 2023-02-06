Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $37.48, but opened at $33.33. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 223,445 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $950.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

