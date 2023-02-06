Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.53) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.67).

Virgin Money UK stock traded down GBX 5.26 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 189.29 ($2.34). 2,309,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,945. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 511.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.22. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70).

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,894.22).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

