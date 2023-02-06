Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $6.08

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.25. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 1,808,438 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 11.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 109,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 16.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.