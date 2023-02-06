Vesuvius’ (VSVS) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.56) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 415 ($5.13) to GBX 425 ($5.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.67) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 441 ($5.45).

LON VSVS traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 406.20 ($5.02). 994,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 401.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 364.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 282.37 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.40 ($5.64). The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 796.47.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

