Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.69 million and $111,020.70 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.00421627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00099078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00723978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00582345 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00187506 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,054,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.