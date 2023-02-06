Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.05)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $106-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.85 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,139. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

