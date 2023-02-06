Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.00 million-$108.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.45 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VRNS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,139. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.