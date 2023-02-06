Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.00 million-$108.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.45 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS.
Shares of VRNS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,139. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
