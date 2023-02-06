Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.38. 49,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35.

