Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $90.65. 733,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,352. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.80.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

