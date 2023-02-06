Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

