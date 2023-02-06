Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 2.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $472,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.21. 44,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,569. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day moving average of $189.07. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

