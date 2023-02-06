Valueworks LLC Lowers Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Valueworks LLC cut its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. New York Times accounts for about 1.0% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Valueworks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of New York Times worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 656.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth $40,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New York Times Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE NYT opened at $37.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

