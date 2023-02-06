Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) fell 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.74. 1,046,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,313,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $762.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the third quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.