USDD Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004357 BTC on exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $718.79 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

