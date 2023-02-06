UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17,025.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 52,805 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,647,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $473.73 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $442.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.38.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.