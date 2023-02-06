UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Palisade Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,724,855,000 after purchasing an additional 57,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $473.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.48 and a 200-day moving average of $522.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

