United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.2 %

United States Steel stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Articles

