United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.05

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.05 and last traded at $153.80, with a volume of 4315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.80.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $882.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day moving average is $123.69.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

