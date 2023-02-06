United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Hamel Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 3.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,613,000 after acquiring an additional 229,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.3% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,580,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

UPS stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.22. 423,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $230.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service Profile

Further Reading

