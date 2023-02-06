UMA Price Hits $2.09 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, UMA has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00009103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $144.39 million and $6.34 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

