Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 970,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,248,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 948,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

