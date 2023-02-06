UBS Group Boosts Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.05) to GBX 3,200 ($39.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Stock Performance

GGGSF remained flat at $30.00 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. Greggs has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.