Ubiquiti Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $9.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.
Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.7 %
UI stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.00. 86,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,241. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $350.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.
