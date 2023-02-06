Ubiquiti Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $9.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

UI stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.00. 86,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,241. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $350.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.20). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $498.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

