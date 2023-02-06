Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,636,000 after purchasing an additional 622,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $62.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $233.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.