Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 2,200 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 2.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $409.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,324. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

